An Epic Rom Com! Here’s why Amazon miniTV series Badi Heroine Banti Hai Must Be On Your Binge-Watch List

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service recently released its highly anticipated rom-com series Badi Heroine Banti Hai. A modern romantic tale blended with mystery and filled with drama, the show stars Prerna Lisa, Rajeev Siddhartha, Nehal Chudasama, and Utkarsh Kohli in pivotal roles. Amid the glitter of the high fashion industry and a tense murder, Kajal's life takes a complete U-turn, and the plot develops around her empathetic love story. Gul Khan has created the series, which is an amalgamation of romance, drama, heated bickering, and excitement.

Here are the top 5 reasons why Badi Heroine Banti Hai must be your next rom-com watch.

Intense storyline with romance and suspense: Kajal, a small-town girl who dreams big, and Advait, a fashion industry veteran, have a love-hate relationship that drives the plot. The two opposite personalities embark on a journey packed with romantic moments, murder mystery, and sparking rivalry as their fates get tangled with each other. Their story unfolds secrets amidst the glare of glamorous industry enriched with various twists and turns, which will keep you engrossed until the very end.

Sizzling chemistry of Kajal and Advait: The viewers will swoon over the charismatic chemistry of Kajal and Advait, cheering for the couple and their romantic moments. They form an unlikely bond as they grow closer with each episode. The contrast in their personalities and electrifying presence ignite the intensity of each scene, gripping everyone’s heart, and taking them on a journey to find love.

Rom-com with a twist: Badi Heroine Banti Hai delves deeper into the high-end fashion world, where emotions are hidden, and relations are at stake to climb the ladder of success. The series is jammed with adorable and light-hearted moments, making it a perfect rom-com story. Exploring the glamorous yet dark world of fashion, the narrative takes a thrilling turn with a murder.

Skillful ensemble of cast: Transporting you into a world of glamour, love, mystery, and a lot of drama, the series boasts an ensemble of cast including Prerna Lisa, Rajeev Siddhartha, Nehal Chudasama, and Utkarsh Kohli in pivotal roles. With their fresh and raw on-screen presence and impactful performance, every scene hits the right chord, leaving the viewers to ponder upon what will happen next.



Free to watch: Yes! You get to enjoy this drama and mystery-filled rom-com story and experience the fashion world closely for free. There is no need to pay anything to view this intriguing and heart-warming show on a subscription basis