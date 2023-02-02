Anand Pandit announces sequel to 'The Big Bull' ahead of Abhishek Bachchan's birthday

Ahead of Abhishek Bachchan's 47th birthday on February 5, producer Anand Pandit announced the exciting sequel to 'The Big Bull' on Wednesday.

Apart from a few big-budget Hindi and regional projects, the producer has now also made a major announcement about a sequel that fans had been waiting for. Pandit said, "Yes, I am happy to share that an exciting sequel to 'The Big Bull' is in the works. I was being asked continuously whether I would make a sequel and this film certainly will offer a worthy progression to the premise of a financial genius who once again goes too far. "

Pandit added, "Yes, I want to create a film that does justice to the immensity of his talent. He is a very gifted actor and it has been an absolute pleasure to work with him. The sequel hopefully will give us another opportunity to make magic together."

The producer is in the process of buying the rights of a book and said, " I can't divulge much about what the sequel will be based on but the premise is going to be very interesting."

'The Big Bull' directed by Kookie Gulati has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma have teamed up as co-producers for the movie, which is streamed exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021.

The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release.

The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more.

A web show titled 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' tells the same story and was launched last year on SonyLIV. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series made Pratik Gandhi, who played the titular role, the breakout star of 2020. The massively successful series named and was not afraid to show the events as they happened decades back.

( With inputs from ANI )

