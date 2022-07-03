'Anandibaa aur Emily' gives a new twist to age-old 'saas-bahu' saga

Mumbai, July 3 Giving a new twist to saas-bahu saga, 'Anandibaa aur Emily', is all set to entertain the audience with its interesting storyline set in Gujarat. Actors Jazzy Ballerini, Mishkat Varma and Kanchan Gupta spoke about their show on its launch.

Born and brought up in London, actress Jazzy said: "I'm so excited for this new journey to begin between Emily and viewers. We have all worked so hard so, the audience will love it. I'm really excited for the launch of my first Indian tv show."

It is a story of chaos happening in a family when a 'firangi bahu'(foreign daughter-in-law) enters the family and Anandi Baa(played by Kanchan Gupta) tries to get rid of her.

Furthermore, Mishkat, who is seen as Aarav shared his working experience with Jazzy and added: "It's truly a great experience to have Jazzy with us on the set. She brings so much fun and laughter and there's never a dull moment."

Kanchan, on the other hand, showed her excitement and shared: "I'm very excited to make my comeback with a bang! I hope our fans and viewers give us a lot of love."

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, 'Anandibaa aur Emily' is set to launch on July 4 on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor