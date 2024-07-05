Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Pop Sensation Justin Bieber Arrives In Mumbai

Pop icon Justin Bieber has arrived In India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's high profile wedding. The celebrated singer was seen at the Mumbai airport. as he made a exit from the main gate. Apart from Bieber singers Badshah and Karan Aujla will be adding a Punjabi twist to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. The anticipation heightened with Justin arriving in the country for the sangeet ceremony on July 5.

Apart from this, India Today also reported that Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey are also in talks with the Ambanis to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities in Mumbai. A few days ago invitation of Radhika and Anant’s sangeet ceremony surfaced on the internet. It was dubbed as “Radhika & Anant’s Celebration of Hearts”, stating that the star-studded ceremony will be “a night of song, dance and wonder”.The sangeet ceremony will be held on Friday evening in The Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The dress code for the evening is Indian Regal Glam.Anant and Radhika, both 29, are set to marry in a three-day Hindu ceremony in Mumbai from July 12.

Anant and Radhika's wedding, spanning over three days, features three events -- 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14.The Ambani family hosted a grand three-day celebration in Jamnagar in March, followed by a second pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika on an extravagant cruise in Italy and South of France. The four-day event, held from May 29 to June 1, was a glamorous event with stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, in attendance.