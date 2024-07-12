Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding: Reality Star Kim Kardashian Shares Videos of Warm Welcome at Taj Mahal Hotel in India (Watch)

Today, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's top business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is marrying to industrialist daughter Radhika Merchant. The ceremony, set for 8pm on July 12, 2024, will be graced by international celebrities, political figures, CEOs, and former prime ministers. Kim Kardashian, known for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and her brand SKIMS, has arrived in Mumbai with her sister Khloe Kardashian for the event.

Kim Kardashian shared her first night in India on Instagram, featuring the lively Indian paparazzi. She playfully filmed the photographers surrounding her car at Mumbai airport, captioning it, “Hi (India)” and showing the traditional Indian welcome she and Khloe received.

Anant and Radhika’s star-studded wedding guest list includes international celebrities such as John Cena, Mike Tyson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Rema, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra. The wedding events start on July 12 with a traditional Indian attire dress code, followed by a formal Indian wear ceremony on July 13 and a chic Indian outfit reception on July 14, all at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).