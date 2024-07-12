Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Rekha shines in traditional look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Veteran actress Rekha looked ethereal as always as she arrived to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday at the venue in Mumbai.

Clad in a beautiful traditional rust-gold saree, Rekha happily posed for shutterbugs.

She accessorized her look with matching jhumkas, maang tikka and bangles.

Rekha greeted paparazzi with folded hands and left to attend the ceremony.

Celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor