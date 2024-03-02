Anant Radhika Prewedding Ceremony: Rihanna Set Stage on Fire with Her Jaw dropping Performance

One of India's biggest tycoons, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant on June 12. Currently, the Ambani family is celebrating their pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, with a host of celebrities in attendance. Recently, pop sensation Rihanna graced the event, setting the stage on fire with her electrifying performance on the first day of the festivities. This marked her debut visit to India.

Videos of Rihanna's performance have gone viral on social media, showcasing her in a sheer fluorescent green bodycon dress and glittery gown. She engaged with guests while performing her popular tracks like 'Work', 'Rude Boy', 'Pour it Up', 'Diamonds', and 'Wild Things'.

Rihanna expressed her gratitude to the Ambani family and extended her heartfelt wishes to the couple. The three-day pre-wedding celebrations promise to be a grand affair, featuring not only Rihanna's performance but also a special drone show. Guests from around the world, including Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities, have gathered in Jamnagar to partake in the lavish festivities.

Rihanna - Bitch Better Have My Money pic.twitter.com/IwGZOWbcBF — navy (@robynfentyR9) March 1, 2024

Saina Nehwal shared the schedule for the first day of the celebrations on Instagram, revealing a lineup that included a celebratory welcome brunch, an evening filled with entertainment, and a drone show illuminating the night sky. The day concluded with a dinner and afterparty, providing a magical end to the evening.

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, spoke about the significance of art and culture in the pre-wedding function. She emphasized her passion for celebrating their roots and the importance of Gujarat in their family's history, highlighting the transformation of Jamnagar into a vibrant community.