Anant-Radhika reception: Nita Ambani expresses gratitude to media, says "tahe dil see dhanyavaad"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani slayed the traditional look at the grand reception of her son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. After posing for the camera, she thanked the media for being part of Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations.

She also invited the media to attend the wedding reception as guests tomorrow, July 15.

She said, "Aap sab mere Anant aur Radhika ki shaadi ke liye aaye hai isliye aap sab ko tahe dil see dhanyavaad. Ye shaadi ka ghar hai and you became a part of our celebration. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Nita Ambani added, "Aur kuch bhi bhool ho gayi ho to ye shaadi ka ghar hai maaf kar dena. I hope you all are well looked after and aap sab ko kal ke liye invite mil chuka hoga to aapko kal hamaare mehmaan ban ke aana hai and we will look after you so we look forward to having you and welcoming you tomorrow with your family. Thank you so much, dhanyavaad, shukriya once again"

Ambani family hosted a grand reception, 'Mangal Utsav' for the newlyweds, attended by several eminent personalities and B-Town celebs.

Guests including Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Govinda, Boman Irani, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ravi Kishan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, music composer Anu Malik, and Subhash Ghai arrived to attend the reception.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The Ambani family hosted a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13, marking another chapter in their lavish celebrations, with prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor gracing the occasion.

For Shubh Aashirwad's look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride.

Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations continue with the 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception today.

