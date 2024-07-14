Anant-Radhika wedding reception: Couple Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover in attendance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover looked extremely happy as they arrived together to attend the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

They were all smiles while paps captured them on red carpet. For the occasion, Bipasha donend a multi-coloured saree and amped up her glam quotient with stunning makeup and a bun adorned with flowers. Karan, on the other hand, wore a black bandhgala suit.

Before heading to the venue, Bipasha dropped a video flaunting her ethnic look.

"Celebrating love (red heart emoji) #AnantRadhikaWedding," she captioned the post.

A while ago, celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh also arrived at the post wedding function of Anant and Radhika.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On Saturday, a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came.

Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor