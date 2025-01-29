Ananth Mahadevan on casting Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain in 'The Storyteller': Prefer casting against type

Mumbai, Jan 29 Director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, whose film ‘The Storyteller’ is getting a good response, has shared that he prefers casting against the grain. He shared that the casting of Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain was based on this principle.

‘The Storyteller’ is inspired by Satyajit Ray’s classic short story ‘Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro’. With its themes of friendship, personal growth, and the profound impact of storytelling, the film offers a rich and evocative experience that feels both timeless and intimate.

The film also stars Revathy, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the pivotal roles. It weaves a delicate balance of humour, warmth, and emotional depth, reminding us of the extraordinary stories that shape our lives and leave a lasting imprint on our hearts.

Talking about his casting process, Ananth Mahadevan said, “I prefer casting against type and my actors Paresh Rawal and Adil Husain were completely in sync, enjoying the challenge of playing roles outside their comfort zone”.

He further mentioned, “They were my confidants and fully engaged in their portrayals. Revathy was a real sport. She was more than willing to be part of a Ray story and film and just jumped in”.

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan who is known for his nuanced storytelling and keen directorial vision has always been adept at bringing out the finest performances from his actors.

Earlier, the film was selected in competition for the 27th Busan International Film Festival in 2022. It competed for the revered ‘Kim Jiseok’ award. Based on a short story ‘Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro’ by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, the film tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia; turning more intriguing as twists are added to it.

‘The Storyteller’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

