Ananya Birla releases 'Beymaniyaan' in collaboration with rapper Ikka

Mumbai, May 6 Singer Ananya Birla has teamed up with rapper Ikka for her Hindi single titled 'Beymaniyaan'.

The uptempo melodic track, which blends Hindi pop with Spanish influences and explores the concept of going beyond one's comfort zone and gaining new experiences in love, was released on Friday.

Sonically, the track features a good mix of synths, chorus section and bright textures. The video has been shot in London and Mumbai, and portrays the attraction between two strangers meeting at a party, amidst a sea of people.

The track is produced and composed by Rahul Sathu with lyrics penned by Kumaar. Sharing her excitement on the song launch, Ananya shares, "The song came about quite naturally. Rahul and I were in the studio and we heard a Spanish beat which we both liked and before we knew it we had a top line."

"Kumaar Paaji then added his own magic with the lyrics and what came of it, I feel was truly meant to be. Rahul then put me in touch with Ikka, who loved the track, and is sounding so good. It's a really fun song that is all about being aware of your feelings in the present moment", she adds.

Elaborating further, Ikka says, "I thoroughly enjoyed myself whilst working on Beymaniyaan. I resonated with the track from the first time I heard it and it was such an amazing experience to vibe with Ananya in the studio. She absolutely killed it."

In the recent past, Ananya has collaborated with AR Rahman on 'Hindustani Way' for the Tokyo Olympics and performed 'Inaam', the title track of the OTT series 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness'.

'Beymaniyaan' is available to stream on Ananya's YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

