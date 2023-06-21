Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday wish Bhavana Panday on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Actor Chunky Panday on Wednesday penned a sweet note for his wife Bhavana Panday on her birthday, along with throwback pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Chunky shared a string of throwback pictures with Bhavana and wrote, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful Girl in the World. Love you Forever."

In the first, the actor can be seen giving a hug to his wife.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtvmaYTsoiH/

The second picture showcased Bhavana posing for the camera.

The third and fourth pictures featured the couple's candid photos.

To this, Bhavana replied, "Love you."

Ananya Panday also shared a throwback video of her parents in her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma."

Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy happy birthday."

" Happy birthday Bhav" actor Urmila Matondkar commented.

Dino Morea wrote, " Happy birthday Bhavana."

Deanne Panday commented, "wwwww. birthday girl."

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday tied the knot in January 1998. They have two daughters, Ananya, an actress, and Rysa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chunky was last seen in 'Liger', where Ananya Panday was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Chunky has also worked in series like 'Pop Kaun?' and 'Baked Season 3: The Bad Trip.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor