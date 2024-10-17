Ananya Panday enjoys African Safari up close with wildlife

Mumbai, Oct 17 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘CTRL’, is enjoying her time on a safari.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from her recent trip to Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

She wrote in the caption, “Took a walk on the wild side”.

The pictures and videos show the actress in the company of wild animals. One of the videos also shows a lion after a kill.

Ananya Panday is set to join the world of podcasts. The actress will be seen engaging in conversations pertaining to positivity in order to promote healthier online habits, with her ‘So Positive Podcast’. The podcast series is aimed at navigating mental health in the digital age.

In a candid conversations about mental health and social media, Ananya will be seen engaging in conversation with some of the top influencers like Prajakta Koli, Sumukhi Suresh, who has also written the dialogues of ‘CTRL’, Yashraj Mukhate, Ankush Bahuguna, and BeYouNick.

Talking about the podcast series, Ananya Panday shared, “In today's digital age, our lives are so intertwined with social media, and while it brings many positives, it also comes with its own set of challenges. Through the So Positive Podcast, I hope we can all take a step back, reflect on our online habits, and prioritise our mental well-being. It’s a conversation we all need to have—about the ways we engage online and how we can create a more positive space for ourselves and others”.

Each episode will feature in-depth discussions and personal stories from the creators, providing listeners with actionable strategies for maintaining mental balance in today’s hyperconnected world. The first episode of the ‘So Positive Podcast’ will drop on October 15. Earlier, the actress attended a fashion event in the French capital, and dropped several pictures and videos of her outing in Paris.

