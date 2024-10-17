Ananya Panday enjoys wild safari in Tanzania, shares pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Actor Ananya Panday on Thursday shared pictures from her Tanzania vacation.

In the images, she can be seen enjoying a jungle safari. She looked extremely excited as she spotted lions, tigers and other wildlife creatures in the jungle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

"Took a walk on the wild side," she captioned the Instagram post.

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and penned heartfelt reactions.

Ananya's best friend Shanaya Kapoor commented, "U look so cute in the 6th slide anni."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is basking in the success of her Netflix film 'CTRL'.

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, director Vikramaditya Motwane shared what made him choose the 'Gehraiyaan' actress as the perfect fit for the role. When asked why he believed Ananya was the ideal choice, Motwane said he was looking for someone who could connect with today's generation, someone who is young, someone who is "internet savvy," and also someone who "gets trolled a little bit."

"I saw her performance in 'Gehraiyaan' and really liked it. She was so special in that film so unique and so present. I loved it. So, the moment the script was ready, it was a no-brainer to approach her. I wanted someone young, someone social media savvy, internet savvy, and Instagram savvy, who has a strong presence, you know? Someone who comes across as youthful and a youth icon. She also, in a way, gets trolled a little bit, and maybe that played a part in it. But mainly, I just love her as an actress," he said.

Motwane also shared how the idea for CTRL came about, saying he has always been a big fan of screenlife films, drawing inspiration from movies like "Searching and Unfriended".

"I think it was just the idea of making this really interesting thriller. I've been a big fan of previous screen-life films. I think the inspiration, in that sense, has come from movies like Searching and Unfriended, which have used this screen life format this voyeuristic way of looking at someone's computer. That has been a huge inspiration," Motwane shared.

"Avinash Sampath and I worked on this. He came up with the story, and we liked it right away. It felt like a very cool thriller for the new audience, you know, the one that spends so much of their lives on social media and online. From there, one thing led to another, and it eventually turned into this film," he added.

