Ananya Panday gives peek into her Milan diaries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Ananya Panday is making the most of her time in Milan, which many regard as the fashion capital of the world.

The actress took a series of pictures of her culinary and sightseeing adventures in the picturesque city and posted on her Instagram account.

Ananya treated fans to pictures of her indulging in classic Italian delights including pizzas, accompanied by a cup of cappuccino.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8WlaDpNsXs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Her posts didn't just stop at food; she also shared stunning pictures of Milan's local streets and the starry night sky.

She captioned her post, "I love the vatavaran of Milan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has some exciting projects lined up. She'll be starring in the TV series 'Call Me Bae' with Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence. Ananya is also working on projects like 'Control,' 'Shankara,' 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair,' and 'Run For Young.'

Ananya was last seen on OTT in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' for which she got a lot of accolades. It saw her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

