Ananya Panday heads to Thailand for New Year celebrations

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, on Thursday reached Thailand to celebrate the New Year.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a picture on her story with the location marked as Phuket, Thailand.

On Wednesday, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor wrapped up her last working day of 2022.

Ananya shared a mirror selfie on her stories and wrote, "Just wrapped my last working day of 2022!!! Feeling so blessed and grateful for the year gone by but can't wait for what 2023 has in store."

The actor frequently shares her daily updates with her fans on her social media.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen action film 'Liger' alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda in a pan-India release. Produced by Karan Johar, the film though failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her kitty. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

