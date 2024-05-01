Ananya Panday introduces her 'baby jaan' pet pooch to fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Ananya Panday on Wednesday introduced fans to her 'baby jaan' pet pooch Riot on social media.

Ananya took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of her new furry friend.

The first picture showed Ananya holding Riot close to her.

She also posted cute pictures of Riot playing, sleeping.

The last photo captured Riot sleeping in the same blanket with her.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Guys, say hello to my baby jaan -"Riot". he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page."

As soon as new pet mom shared this news, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "I'm a Massi."

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput commented, "I'm coming."

Malaika Arora psoted "Adorable".

Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Too cute".

Meanwhile, on the work front, after her notable performances in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya is now gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.' Additionally, she is set to captivate audiences with her presence in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor