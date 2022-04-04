Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter 'break-up' after dating for 3 years?

The rumors of Ananya and Ishaan Khatter dating have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. The actors have never publicly accepted their relationship. The two have even shared screen space in the film 'Khaali Peeli'. But according to recent news reports, the two have now broken up.

Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey have played the lead roles in the film 'Khaali Peeli'. The love story of the two started during the shooting of this film. After that Ishaan and Ananya appeared together in many programs and shows.



According to reports, after dating for three years, Ananya and Isha decided to break up by mutual consent. It has been a mutual call and things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward. It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision, reported Bollywoof Life.