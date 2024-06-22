Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor bond over pilates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Lately many celebrities have been seen including pilates in their workout regime. Actors Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor, too, started doing pilates.

On Saturday morning, famous celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit posted a fun video of Ananya and Khushi bonding over a pilates session.

"I feel like the saying, 'looks can be deceiving' was made for Pilates it all looks fun and games until you actually get down to doing it, specially doing it right and then you feel that incredible burn, and that deep connection and also then the little muscles start fatiguing and shaking haha! @khushi05k @ananyapanday you'll did so well, really engaged your muscles and worked correctly! Ofcourse I had to share this little fun glimpse of you'll losing a bit of control on the limbs but hey.. it's all a part of getting fitter we all feel the shakes every now and then," she captioned the post.

Pilates is a core workout utilizing your full body to not only lengthen but improve core strength and posture.

Recently, actor Janhvi Kapoor received a shout out from Namrata for understanding the importance of pilates.

"It's been almost 6 years of training together. I've seen you through so many different roles and phases and it's been such an incredible journey! I'm so proud of everything you have achieved so far.. and we still have a long way to go together I look forward to all the fun we are going to have, our crazy training sessions and always working towards being the best, healthiest and fittest version ever. Love you," she wrote.

Reacting to the post, Janhvi commented, "Love youuuu Namu thnx for keeping fit but more importantly keeping me sane."

Veteran actor Helen also loves doing pilates. A few days ago, a couple of pictures of Helen doing pilates with help from her instructor.

The pictures were clicked by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

Pilates is a combination of exercises inspired by callisthenics, yoga and ballet. Pilates help in achieving flexibility, strength, mobility and stability.

