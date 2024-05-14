Ananya Panday posts 'forgotten photos from my camera roll' of her in bikini

Mumbai, May 14 The Gen-Z diva Ananya Panday shared some unseen 'forgotten' pictures as a throwback Tuesday post, which are mostly from her beach vacations.

The actress, who has 24.6 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos, featuring her posing in various bikinis.

In the snaps, Ananya is seen wearing a sky blue coloured bikini, a pink bikini, and a blue bikini, striking poses at the beach.

In one photo, she is wearing a backless white and black striped bodycon dress.

Another picture shows Ananya in a black tank top and matching flared denims, posing with a sign board that reads: "Famous for no reason".

The last photo in the series features her wearing an orange off-shoulder dress.

The post is captioned: "Forgotten photos from my camera roll (the last pic is a breadstick and it's meant to be a cute pic pls calm down)."

The location of the photos is not mentioned in the post, however, in July 2023, Ananya went on a vacation in Lisbon, Portugal, Spain, and Ibiza.

The pictures might be from Ananya's Europe holiday last year.

Ananya next has 'Call Me Bae'. The show follows the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae (Ananya) who is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal. She is left to fend for herself, for the first time ever as she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and as she explores her true self in this journey.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers, 'Call Me Bae' is directed by Collin D'Cunha. The series will be soon streaming on Prime Video.

She also has 'Control', and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair' in the pipeline.

