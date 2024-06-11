Ananya Panday rocks her retro look in latest pics, fans react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Ananya Panday, who is known for her fashion-forward choices, left fans in awe as she dropped a series of pictures in her retro look.

Ananya took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a couple of breathtaking pictures that left her fans in awe.

In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a floral cami top and bell-bottom pants. Capturing the vintage style perfectly she completed the look with funky glasses.

Soon after Ananya dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section to express their admiration for her look.

One user wrote, "You beauty."

Another user gushed, "You are literally glowing."

"You are a stunner," wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has some exciting projects lined up. She'll be starring in the TV series 'Call Me Bae' with Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence. Ananya is also working on projects like 'Control,' 'Shankara,' 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair,' and 'Run For Young.'

Ananya was last seen on OTT in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' for which she got a lot of accolades. It saw her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor