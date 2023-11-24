Ananya Panday shares a sneak peek into her newly decorated home by Gauri Khan

Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday has shared a significant milestone in her life – the acquisition of a new home in the bustling city of Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the 'Student Of The Year 2' star expressed her excitement and gratitude while revealing that the creative genius behind the design is none other than Gauri Khan, the renowned interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ananya wrote, "My first home... my dream home ❤️ thank you @gaurikhan, no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me ❤️ you’re the best, love you!!!”

The images shared by Ananya give a glimpse into her new abode, radiating warmth and artistic flair. The colour scheme of white, grey, and yellow creates a vibrant and spacious atmosphere, with green elements such as indoor plants adding a touch of nature. Gauri Khan's expertise is evident in details like an accent wall adorned with text and daisies, showcasing her distinctive design sensibilities.

Gauri Khan, already renowned for crafting spaces for celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra, adds another feather to her cap with this elegant creation for Ananya.

While making headlines with her new home, Ananya Panday is also making waves in the professional realm. She is set to star in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, a web series titled 'Call Me Bae,' and an untitled cybercrime-thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Additionally, she is slated to share the screen with Akshay Kumar in an upcoming film, reportedly titled 'Shankara.' In addition to her professional commitments, Ananya Panday has been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. While the duo has not officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent public appearances and shared celebrations indicate a close bond. Most recently, Ananya extended birthday wishes to Aditya, adding a touch of personal warmth to their rumoured romance.