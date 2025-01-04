Ananya Panday shares throwback video of her father Chunky Panday hosting 80s New Year event

Mumbai, Jan 4 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘CTRL’, has shared a throwback video of her father, Chunky Panday hosting a New Year broadcast event back in the 80s.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared the video in which Chunky can be seen dressed in a tuxedo as he hosted the event broadcast by Doordarshan in 1988.

In the video, he said, “The old year has passed. And with new joys, a new year has come. So let us welcome this moment with a smile, with a little dancing, with a little singing. But imagine, if this increasing moment suddenly stops. That breath from which everyone's heart gets excited. Where everyone gets up and starts dancing. That is, everyone becomes clean bowled. And that art is the Swarlehari of music. The one and only, Bappi Lahiri”.

He then welcomed the music composer, as he said, “Hello everybody. Happy New Year. Happy New Year, Bappi da, which film song will you sing for us today?”.

The composer then said, “Today, it is not a film song. Today, everything is new. Even my music is new. For you”.

The actor then said, “And I am also new here. I am a new announcer from Doordarshan. My name is Chunky Panday. And I wish you all a Happy New Year from Doordarshan and from me. And in celebration of this new year, Bappi da, please take the stage. It's all yours”.

Earlier, Ananya heaped praise on Deepika Padukone and shared that the Bollywood star’s a woman who stands up for every person on the set. Sharing an anecdote about Deepika Padukone, Ananya said during a roundtable, “When I started out in the industry, I didn't really know that one could really stand up and reinforce what they want. I used to simply do what I was asked to do”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor