Ananya Panday stuns in white outfit in latest selfie, teases exciting project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 : Ananya Panday who remains highly engaged on social media, frequently updating her fans about her life, recently shared a selfie while providing an update on her latest project.

Ananya revealed that she's currently involved in shooting something enjoyable and thrilling. The photo quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

On her Instagram stories, Ananya posted a picture of herself posing for the camera, accompanied by the caption, "Back to the Bay and shooting something really fun and exciting."

In the picture, Ananya can be seen dressed in a white outfit with subtle makeup.

Recently the "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" actress shared a glimpse of a lovely gift sent by her close friend Shraddha.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya posted a video showcasing a delicate gold necklace adorned with star charms.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, "Thank you @shraddhakapoor. I feel like a star."

The 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actress was quick to respond to her post with "You beauty!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has some exciting projects lined up. She'll be starring in the TV series 'Call Me Bae' with Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence. Ananya is also working on projects like 'Control,' 'Battle Thy Seeds,' 'Darbadar,' 'Shankara,' 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair,' and 'Run For Young.'

