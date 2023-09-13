Ananya Panday Wins 'Most Stylish Glam Icon' Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

Rising Bollywood star Ananya Panday was honoured with the prestigious Most Stylish Glam Icon Award at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The star-studded event, held at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Ananya Panday has solidified her position as one of the most beloved actresses of the current generation. Through her film choices and exceptional character portrayals, she has demonstrated her acting prowess and commitment to the craft. Beyond her acting talent, her fashion sense has also garnered significant attention.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards are renowned for celebrating excellence and recognizing outstanding achievements in various fields. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global leader synonymous with top brands, an extensive product range, and hassle-free returns, added to the excitement surrounding the event.

Once again, the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards have proven to be a prestigious platform celebrating excellence. The 2023 edition witnessed a remarkable gathering of luminaries, coming together to honour exceptional accomplishments in the world of entertainment and style.