Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna and Husband Ivor McCray V Welcomes Baby Boy (See Video)

Social media influencer and youtuber Alanna Panday who is cousin of Bollywood star Ananya Panday welcomes a baby boy. Alanna Panday who married to her longtime boyfriend Ivor Mccray on March 2016.

Few months back Alanna Panday and Ivor Mccray had a huge baby shower ceremony. Sharing the first glimpse of the little one, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress wrote, ‘My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.’

Ananya Panday's reaction.

Ananya shared reel from Alanna's feed on her story and wrote 'My Beautiful Baby Boy nephew is here. While Alanna Panday has a successful career as a model and content creator, she will soon be seen in the series The Tribe.