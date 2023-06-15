"And just like that... a wonderful journey comes to an end": Shaheer Sheikh as 'Woh To Hai Albelaa' ends

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Actor Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from the sets of popular television show 'Woh To Hai Albelaa' (WTHA).

As the fictional drama series drew to a close, Shaheer shared some moments from the last day on the sets.

As the show, which started airing on March 14, 2022, finally went off-air, the entire cast and crew shared nostalgic, behind-the-scenes moments. Shaheer and Hiba Nawab were cast as the lead pair in the daily soap.

Shaheer shared some BTS moments on his Instagram handle, captioning his post as, "And just like that... a wonderful journey comes to an end! I got to shoot with the most wonderful crew and Co-actors ... making this one of the best experiences for me! I may not have pictures with everyone.. but that's because we were busy making so many memories! a big shoutout to the entire team that worked relentlessly; and always had a big smile on their faces!Ours was always a happy set and I loved it. Remarkable memories and an unforgettable time... Thank you everyone who contributed to making the show what it was.. and big thank you to the audience for their constant love.."What the fasaad feturee "

Reacting to his post, Hiba also dropped a heart emoji.

Actor Khushwant Walia, who played Yash Jindal in the show, posted, "Will always remember WTHA...Made Some new friends and worked with some really talented bunch of actors...it was a fun ride and a lot of credit goes to you my friend for that, you made everyone feel so comfortable on set...will never forget my day one with you n Hiba.. I was absolutely clueless what was happening but you both made me so comfortable...we did some really good scenes together n must say you are such an effortlessly actor, one thing that I learnt from you and would inculcate in my craft...cheers to you, to DKP Productions and the amazing team of WTHA."

Fans also flooded social media with comments as the show wound up.

A social media user wrote, "We just loved this show and every relations as honestly speaking other than Saroj and Rashmi, I'm just happy that no other bonds were ruined for the sake of trp. This show well portrayed each and every emotions as it will be really countless and infinite if started speaking on the same. But yes one disappointment is that Saroj never got exposed for the master player. And sorry to be a little selfish but we can't get over this jodi #Krisa portrayed by you and Hiba. So we want its season 2 after a short interval of your break. Pls do consider this request @shaheernsheikh @rajan.shahi.543."

Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show featured Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in lead roles. It was an official adaptation of the Tamil show 'Eeramana Rojave'.

