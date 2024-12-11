Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Allu Arjun Fan Found Dead In Theatre During 'Pushpa 2' Screening

A 35-year-old man was found dead in a local theatre in Rayadurgam in this district during a matinee show of 'Pushpa 2', said a police official on Tuesday. Kalyandurgam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Babu stated that Harijana Madhannappa was found dead around 6 pm on Monday by the theatre's cleaning staff. "It is not clear when he died, but the cleaning staff found him dead at around 6 pm after the matinee show," Babu told PTI.

According to the police, Madhannappa entered the theatre for the matinee show at around 2.30 pm on Monday in an inebriated state."He was a father of four children and had a history of alcohol addiction. He was already drunk and consumed more alcohol inside the theatre," said a police official.The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. This comes days after a woman also died during a tragic incident that took place during the Pushpa 2 screening at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

The chaos unfolded as massive crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the film’s star, Allu Arjun, who was attending the event alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad. In the ensuing commotion, the theatre’s main gate collapsed, resulting in a stampede. A 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her 9-year-old son sustained severe injuries.