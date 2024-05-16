Andrea Arnold's 'Bird' delights Cannes with a seven-minute standing ovation

Cannes [France], May 16 : Barry Keoghan, the acclaimed Irish actor, found himself beaming with joy as Andrea Arnold's latest cinematic offering, 'Bird,' soared to success, receiving a rapturous seven-minute standing ovation at its premiere during the Cannes Film Festival.

Arnold, a favourite at the festival, previously wowed audiences with 'American Honey' and her documentary 'Cow.'

The film, a gritty drama, not only showcased Keoghan's talent but also garnered thunderous applause for its young ensemble cast, including Jason Buda and Jasmine Jobson, reported Variety.

Barry Keoghan and the cast of Andrea Arnold's "Bird" receive a standing ovation at the film's #Cannes premiere. pic.twitter.com/xy7mIv17me— Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2024

Despite some of the cast members being too young to attend the screening, their performances left an indelible mark on the audience.

Written and directed by Arnold, 'Bird' delves into the raw, social realist milieu reminiscent of her previous Cannes prize-winning films, 'Red Road' and 'Fish Tank.'

Keoghan delivers a poignant portrayal of Bug, a tattooed young father grappling with the challenges of parenthood, alongside Nykiya Adams as his vulnerable daughter, Bailey, and Rogowski as the enigmatic Bird, reported Variety.

Arnold's Cannes legacy is solidified by her numerous accolades, including three jury prizes and a stint as a festival jury member. Her documentary 'Cow' also premiered to acclaim in 2021.

Keoghan, fresh from his recent success in 'Saltburn,' continues to make waves in the industry, with previous Cannes appearances in 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer.'

His stellar performance in 'The Banshees of Inisherin' earned him an Oscar nomination.

'Saltburn,' where he portrayed the cunning Oliver Quick, garnered both BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor