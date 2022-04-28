Andrew Garfield to take a brief break from acting
By ANI | Published: April 28, 2022 08:04 AM2022-04-28T08:04:55+5:302022-04-28T08:15:02+5:30
After working nonstop last year, actor Andrew Garfield is ready to take a break.
"I'm going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while, "Andrew told Variety.
He added, "I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."
The 'Tick, tick...BOOM' star has decided to take a bit of rest after finishing work on FX's 'Under the Banner of Heaven', which is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer's 2003 true-crime book of the same name.
He will be seen essaying a Mormon detective, who investigates the brutal murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
