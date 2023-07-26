Andy Cohen posts adorable picture with daughter, says, “Summer Lovin”

Missouri [US], July 26 : TV and radio talk show host and producer Andy Cohen seemed to believe in enjoying little things with his daughter. He took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with his 14-month-old daughter Lucy as the two looked up into the sun on a summer's day, reported People.

In the photo, Cohen can be seen wearing a blue baseball hat and orange shirt as he holds Lucy, who looks cute in her polka-dot top.

He wrote in the caption, "Summer Lovin’”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvICV0ZO3Za/

As per People, the TV personality is a dad to Lucy and his 4-year-old son Ben. This past week, Cohen shared a hilarious Reel to his Instagram where he debated with Ben over whether or not he'd been on good behaviour that day. "Well, you know what? You have the power to be a good boy, to be nice to everybody and to participate today," Cohen said.

"My calculations don't say that," Ben retorted. "Well, when are you doing your calculating?" Cohen asked. "What?" Ben said. "When are you making these calculations? Can you make a new calculation?" Cohen asked again.

"No," Ben said. "No?" Cohen asked. "This is my own calculation," Ben told his father. "This is your calculation? Can you just..." Cohen said, before getting cut off by Ben. "Everyone has a calculation," the toddler said.

"Everyone does. Well you know what my calculation is, it's going to be a great day. And you're going to be a good boy," Cohen told his son, reported People.

