Anees Bazmee confirms No Entry 2 sequel with Salman Khan

Anees Bazmee’s No Entry was one of the most popular comedy films of the early 2000s and after 17 years, the film is now getting a sequel. . In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anees Bazmee has confirmed that his next after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is going to be No Entry 2. “My next film is No Entry Mein Entry. I met Salman Bhai recently and he has asked me to start work on that film. We had met for a narration and he really liked the script. It’s work in progress on No Entry Mein Entry. After writing over 50 films, my aim is to do good work and make good films going forward. No Entry Mein Entry is going to be a great entertainer,”said the veteran filmmaker.

No Entry 2 has been in the works for many years. On the 14th anniversary of No Entry, Bazmee told indianexpress.com, “No Entry 2 is not a remake. It is a sequel. Since I had made the first one, I will be directing this one too. It has been fourteen years since No Entry released. It has never been that when the movie is running on TV and people haven’t called to tell me how much they still enjoy the film, and laugh aloud while the climax of the film is playing. People not only appreciated the actors for their fantastic performances, but they also appreciated the writing and direction.”On the work front, Anees is gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.