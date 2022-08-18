Angelia Jolie hires sons Maddox, Pax to work on her new film

Los Angeles, Aug 18 Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has hired her sons 18-year-old Maddox and 21-year-old Pax for her new film 'Without Blood'.

Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt have both taken on roles in the assistant director department, reports mirror.co.uk.

Based on a 2002 novel by Alessandro Barrico, the new movie is currently being filmed in Italy with actors Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir.

The two boys are thought to be working closely with mum Angelina who is directing the drama movie. According to IMDB the plot is being kept "under wraps", but a statement recently revealed that the film was "an unforgettable fable".

It is set in the aftermath of an "unidentified conflict" and "explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing".

Her sons are said to be getting on fine in their new jobs.

"We work well together," Angelina told People.

"When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."

Pax previously worked with his mum on the drama 'First They Killed My Father' in 2017. He was in the photography department taking snaps of scenes. Maddox also worked on the movie, as well as '

The boys' new jobs come amid an ongoing feud between their famous parents. The former Hollywood couple share Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne are the couple's biological children and Maddox, Pax and Zahara were adopted.

