Angelina Jolie attends state dinner with US President Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

Washington [US], April 27 : Actor Angelina Jolie on Wednesday showed up at US President Joe Biden's and first lady Jill Biden's state dinner with their South Korean counterparts.

Jolie was accomped by her son Maddox, 21, for the special occasion hosted especially for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee, People reported.

"Asia-America relations are important to Angelina's family. She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years. Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul. Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humtarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades, and as an artist. Angelina and Maddox are honored to attend this State Dinner," a source told the publication.

Jolie marked her presence in a white dress that she teamed up with a vintage Chanel jacket. On the other hand, her son opted for a black suit.

Other famous names in attendance at the dinner included Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Absent from the guest list was the president's son Hunter, who attended the White House's first state dinner with France in December, but skipped the arrivals line.

A White House press release last month stated the visit from the South Korean leader and his wife "celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific and around the world."

