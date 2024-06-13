Angelina Jolie opens up about daughter Vivienne's influence on her career

Washington [US], June 13 : In a heartfelt revelation, actress Angelina Jolie has provided a rare glimpse into her evolving bond with her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, shedding light on how their relationship has flourished over the past year.

Through their shared passion for theatre, Jolie has gained profound insights into Vivienne's world, culminating in a unique collaborative journey on Broadway's 'The Outsiders,' as per E! News.

Driven by Vivienne's love for the stage, Jolie found herself immersed in the world of theatre after her daughter introduced her to 'The Outsiders' during its West Coast run.

Reflecting on Vivienne's enthusiasm for the production, Jolie remarked, "My daughter Viv loves theatre... She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it."

Inspired by her daughter's fervour, Jolie delved deeper into the material, recognizing its profound impact on Vivienne's life.

As reported by E! News, through their shared exploration of the story's themes, Jolie gained valuable insights into her daughter's perspective and the significance of theatre in shaping her identity.

Joining forces as producer and producer assistant, respectively, on 'The Outsiders,' Jolie and Vivienne embarked on a transformative journey together.

For Jolie, the experience provided a unique opportunity to deepen her understanding of Vivienne's passions and aspirations.

"It was a very different experience of understanding, of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now," Jolie expressed in an interview obtained by E! News.

"And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way," she added.

As 'The Outsiders' receives critical acclaim and garners multiple Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Jolie remains humbled by her daughter's quiet dedication and commitment to her craft.

Drawing parallels between Vivienne and her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, Jolie admires Vivienne's selflessness and genuine passion for supporting others in the creative process, E! News reported.

Beyond Vivienne's endeavours, Jolie's family remains a cornerstone of her life, with all her six children each carving their own paths.

