'Angira Dhar almost killed one of the co-actors,' says Homi Adajania

Mumbai, April 28 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' director Homi Adajania shared his shooting experience with actress Angira Dhar and recalled an incident where while filming a love-making scene in the web show, she injured actors on the sets and could have even killed one of them!

He said: "Angira gave a couple of people some injuries, she almost killed one of our co-actors. We were doing a very aesthetic and beautiful lovemaking scene and Angira's nose clip fell into the co-actor's mouth and he was handcuffed."

Homi, who is known for 'Cocktail', 'Finding Fanny', 'Being Cyrus', 'My Choice', 'Angrezi Medium', and many more, added further: "So he just started gurgling and shouted cut, and I'm shouting who shouted cut. He was choking on her nose-pin that had fallen off in the act on a set."

The show is all about giving a new dimension to a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship, and an attempt to redefine it.

In the show, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is playing the role of Savitri, who runs a company and uses it as a cover for her drug business. She is the most important female of the family which consists of four women including her two daughter-in-laws and a daughter.

