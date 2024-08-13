'Angry Young Men' trailer: Big B, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar Khan speak highly of iconic writer Jodi Salim-Javed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : The seventies were a golden period for the Hindi film industry. And legendary screenwriter Jodi Salim-Javed added to its splendid charm with their films that enthralled audiences like never before.

To date, dialogues and scenes from their iconic works such as Sholay, Don and Zanjeer have been embedded in people's hearts. Interestingly, the blockbuster Jodi is now back with a docuseries titled 'Angry Young Men', which covers their rise to the top where they wrote two dozen films together, of which 22 were blockbusters.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the docuseries. In the trailer, celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan mark their presence as they talked about the legendary work of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

The video starts with Salman saying, "This is the first one where I'm actually nervous."

The video then showcases Javed Akhtar's filmmaker-actor son Farhan Akhtar adding, "I mean the only reason I knew my dad wrote those films is because he was my dad."

Karan highlighted how Salim-Javed were the highest paid artistes in the film industry, and charged more than the reigning star of the era.

"Can you imagine if a writer today said, 'I want a crore more than Salman Khan, that was the power of Salim-Javed'," Karan said.

The video ends with megastar Amitabh Bachchan saying, "Them being together was altogether a different story."

The documentary's title Angry Young Men refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the 70s. Salim-Javed played a pivotal role in Big B's stardom.

Speaking about the docuseries, Salim said, "I started my career in front of the camera but realized that my true strength lay in telling stories. That's when I decided to focus on what came naturally to me - writing. I then met Javed who was equally passionate about writing, and together we did some fantastic work together, which I am very proud of. We had an excellent run and achieved great success, and also challenged industry norms along the way. It feels wonderful that our journey is being documented for future generations, and I hope they will be inspired to do their best and not be confined by society's prescribed roles."

Angry Young Men is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India on August 20. Namrata Rao has directed the project.

