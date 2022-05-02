Anil Bishnoi dons khaki for Akshay Kumar's upcoming 'Selfiee'

Mumbai, May 2 TV actor Anil Bishnoi, who made his Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan's 'Three Monkeys' is delighted to join the star cast of upcoming movie 'Selfiee', starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

He says: "I feel really blessed to be part of 'Selfiee'. Like every actor I too had wished to do movies with Dharma Productions. But I never knew it was going to be fulfilled so soon. It's like a dream come true for me. I'm really enjoying and learning from talented stars like Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi while shooting."

The movie is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama 'Driving Licence' and will be directed by Raj Mehta. It also stars Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

Anil will be seen as a cop. He reveals: "I will be seen as Rajesh Singh. I'm playing a cop in the movie. It's a very promising and challenging role and I believe my audience will enjoy watching me."

Anil began his acting career as a theatre artiste. Later he also appeared in popular TV shows like 'Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana', 'Paapnaashini Ganga' and 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'.

