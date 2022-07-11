Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor to host a grand baby shower for Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who is expecting her first child will have a grand baby shower in India which will be hosted by her father Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Sonam’s close friends and family are busy preparing for a Bohemian-themed Baby shower for her. She is going for shopping with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

It is said that Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are planning for an extravagant baby shower for the mommy-to-be. The reports also stated that the grand baby shower would be hosted for her at her maasi Kavita Singh’s bungalow Rockdale at Bandra where Sonam and Anand tied the knot.Sonam had a baby shower in London last month. She looked stunning in a pink gown. The actress shared pics from the ceremony.

