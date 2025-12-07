Anil Kapoor celebrates 14 years of 'Mission: Impossible 4', remembers "stories that become family" with Tom Cruise and others

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : It has been 14 years since actor Anil Kapoor made it big in Hollywood with the release of 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol', starring Tom Cruise as the iconic Ethan Hunt.

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor penned a long post, recalling fond memories of his experience working in the film.

"Some films stay with you forever, not just because they're part of a legendary franchise or a global success, but because of the bonds you build along the way. 14 years of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, a journey filled with laughter, trust, unforgettable memories, and friendships that still mean the world," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Expressing pride in being a part of the team, Anil Kapoor offered a nod to the BTS moments and love from fans. "Here's to stories that become family and adventures that never fade," he concluded.

In his post, the actor also shared pictures with the film's cast, including Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Paula Patton. Director Brad Bird also joined the frame.

In another picture, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor also posed for a picture with Tom Cruise.

A fourth instalment in Tom Cruise's celebrated 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, 'Ghost Protocol' was released in 2011. The film follows Ethan Hunt and his IMF team (Benji, Jane and Brandt) on a race to obtain a Russian launch control device to clear their names from a Kremlin explosion.

With some of the most stunning stunts in the franchise, the film also features Ethan's iconic scaling of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Besides Cruise, the film also features Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Jeremy Renner, and Paula Patton in key roles.

With a total of eight films in the franchise, the latest instalment in the 'Mission: Impossible' series came with 'The Final Reckoning', which was released on May 23, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor