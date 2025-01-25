Anil Kapoor celebrates one year of 'Fighter', says "looking back with immense pride"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 : As Siddharth Anand's directorial action-drama film 'Fighter' completed one year, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor looked back and recalled working in it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he remembered how working in the film "was a journey filled with hard work, dedication, and unforgettable moments.". He also expressed gratitude towards the entire team and audience for making it successful.

He posted a series of pictures with critic's reviews for 'Fighter', "Looking back with immense pride as Fighter completes 1 year. It's almost a ritual for me to look at reviews of some films on their anniversaries. This time I thought I'd share the ritual with everyone..."

"This was a journey filled with hard work, dedication, and unforgettable moments. I'm so grateful to the incredible team and the love from all of you that made it so special. Here's to pushing boundaries and creating magic together! #1YearOfFighter," he added.

'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand and apart from Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

