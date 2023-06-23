Anil Kapoor clocks 40 years in film industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : On the occasion of his 40th anniversary in the film industry, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor posts a lengthy note on social media and paid tribute to the director of his first film, Bapu saab, his father, Surinder Kapoor and his brother, Boney Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a video encompassing a song of his first film 'Woh 7 Din'.

He captioned the post, "Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer...40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience!

They say when you're doing something you love, time just flies by...no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I'm meant to do and this is who I'm supposed to be."

He added, " So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I'd especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din...I'm also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer."

He continued, " Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could've hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I'm coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager Part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done"

To this, his brother Boney Kapoor replied, "You have been the best brother to me, Reena & Sanjay, best son to our parents, the best husband to Sunita & great father to Sonam, Rhea, Harsh & Anand, I know you will be the most doting grandfather to Vayu & more to come in future & I will pray that you remain best great grandfather to the fourth generation. It is your hard work, talent, & sincerity that has given you this most coveted superstardom for these 40yrs & I am sure it will remain for at least a hundred more years, I am sure you will be remembered as a very hardworking, very Sincere & very talented actor all your life."

Actor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote, "Unbelievable."

Anil had his first Hindi film leading role in 'Woh 7 Din,' in which he played the role of a singer and it was released in 1983. He has received several awards, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards, for his work on numerous iconic, popular, and cult films.

'Mashaal' (1984) marked a watershed moment in his career, and he went on to establish himself as a leading man with roles in 'Mr. India' (1987), 'Tezaab' (1988), 'Ram Lakhan' (1989), 'Beta' (1992), '1942: A Love Story '(1994), 'Andaz' (1994), 'Laadla' (1994), 'Judaai' (1997), 'Taal' (1999) and many more.

He made his international debut in Danny Boyle's Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, for which he received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

On December 24, 1956, Kapoor was born into a Punjabi Hindu family to Nirmal Kapoor and film producer Surinder Kapoor. He is the youngest of four children.

Boney Kapoor, his elder brother, is a film producer, and Sanjay Kapoor, his younger brother, is an actor. Boney's wives were late actress Sridevi and producer Mona Shourie Kapoor, and his brother-in-law is Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida Film City and owner of Marwah Studios. His nephews are actors Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, and his niece is actress Janhvi Kapoor. His daughter Sonam Kapoor is also a famous actor in Bollywood. As Prithviraj Kapoor was his father's cousin, he is also related to the Kapoor family.

In the coming months, fans can see Anil sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

