Anil Kapoor congratulates 'Mr India' director Shekhar Kapur for Padma Bhushan honour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 : Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, as part of the Padma Awards 2025.

The announcement was made on the eve of Republic Day, and the film industry has been quick to shower Kapur with congratulatory messages acknowledging him for his remarkable contributions to cinema.

Reacting to the news, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to congratulate Shekhar Kapur.

In his heartfelt message, Kapoor shared nostalgic throwback photos from the sets of the iconic 1987 film 'Mr India', where the two, along with the late Sridevi, had worked together.

The pictures captured the magic of their work together and evoked fond memories for fans of the classic film.

"Congratulations to my dear friend @shekharkapur on receiving the Padma Bhushan! Your brilliance and unwavering dedication to cinema is truly an inspiration. This honour is a testament to your incredible journey, and I couldn't be happier, Shekhar," Anil Kapoor wrote, expressing his joy and admiration for the filmmaker.

In response to the honour, Shekhar Kapur expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #PadmaBhushan. Hopefully, this award will make me strive harder to serve the industry that I am part of, and the beautiful nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are."

Shekhar Kapur is widely celebrated for his diverse and impactful films, including 'Bandit Queen', the British biographical drama 'Elizabeth', and its critically acclaimed sequel 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' (2007), which earned Cate Blanchett an Academy Award.

His work continues to resonate globally, with 'The Four Feathers' (2002), a film starring Heath Ledger, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

Despite his global recognition, Kapur's roots in Indian cinema remain strong, with his films Masoom' (1983) and 'Mr India' still being loved by audiences.

He is currently working on a sequel to 'Masoom', titled 'Masoom 2', with a fresh storyline while staying true to the heart of the original.

The film is set to feature an ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and his daughter Kaveri, among others.

In an amusing anecdote, Kapur shared a moment of fate while travelling, recalling how he had once forgotten the 'Masoom 2' script on a plane.

"I was travelling from Dubai to Delhi, and I realized I had left the 'Masoom 2' script on the plane seat. But I got it back, and a flight attendant wrote me a note saying that Masoom was a very good film, and this one would be just as good. So, see, it came back even after being left behindthere must be something to it. It's destiny," he said, during a conversation with ANI.

