Anil Kapoor feels proud of daughter Sonam Kapoor's performance at King's coronation concert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Actor l Kapoor penned a lovely note for his daughter Sonam Kapoor after she performed at King Charles III's coronation concert.

On Tuesday, l took to his Instagram handle to share a string of pictures to adore his daughter and narrate how she made him feel proud.

The veteran actor captioned, "Sonam has always done things differently and it makes me so happy when she gets recognized and celebrated for it. It is such an honour to be invited amidst royalty to address all the commonwealth nations. It seems fitting that Sonam should represent our country on a global stage with other accomplished artists to bring in a new era of unity, harmony and creativity. As a father and a member of the Indian film fraternity, I could not be more proud of Sonam for being the face and voice of this generation".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsBKhslvYR5/

As soon as the post started gaining the limelight, fans and friends from the industry sent love to Sonam for her achieving this milestone.

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja also thanked his father-in-law for his words. He commented, "Wowwww. So lovely said! @lskapoor ".

Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar also reacted with a heart emoji on the post to express her love for the 'Neerja' actress.

Known as a fashionista, the 'Khoobsurat' actor could be seen posing in a classy and elegant white floral gown in the pictures. She opted for minimal makeup and an accessory look. Sonam's dress was designed by her favourites Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. While the first picture of the set holds a close-up portfolio of the actor, the others showcase her beautiful dress from different angles.

Apart from l, Sonam's family including, Arjun Kapoor to Sunita Kapoor, gave her the loudest shout-out.

Sonam Kapoor was the only Bollywood star that was present at King CharlesIII's coronation concert among numerous other celebrities. The concert happened on May 7 following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor