Anil Kapoor heaps praise on Rani Mukerji for 'pitch-perfect' acting in 'Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway', Madhuri Dixit joins them

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : R Mukerji's magnificent performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway' is drawing new admirers each day!

After watching a special show, l Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday to praise his 'Nayak' co-star.

"Watching #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway last night was a humbling experience...This is easily one of R's finest performances, and that's saying something! The story itself is beautiful and poignant, but R's performance has made it superlative! I hope R sweeps all the awards for this pitch-perfect performance...Such a great job by the entire crew and cast of the film. Kudos!", wrote l.

l posted three pictures, in which the lady of the moment was present. In the first frame, l and R were joined by the former's wife Sunita Kapoor. Madhuri Dixit joined the duo for a picture-perfect frame in the second frame. The three stars twinned in black while R's oversized geek glasses stole the show. In the third frame, R took a selfie where she was flanked by l and Madhuri.

Jim Sarbh, who played an important character in the movie, reacted to l's words with a love emoji.

Before l, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha and many other celebs extended their congratulatory messages to R and the entire team.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children.

Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor rban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

Expressing her happiness about the film's success, R told , "It always feels great to see stories of our Indian women being heard globally. I have always tried my best to take the stories of our Indian women to a global platform. I am an Indian woman and I know our powers...so I always ensure that our stories are heard with my work."

