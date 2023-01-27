Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff's action drama 'Ram Lakhan' turns 34

Actors Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit starrer action drama film 'Ram Lakhan' turned 34 on Friday.

To mark this occasion, actor Jackie Shroff took to his Instagram account and shared some snaps from the sets of the film.

"34 years of #RamLakhan," he captioned the post.

In the first picture, Jackie could be seen posing with Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and director Subhash Ghai.

Helmed by Subhash Ghai, the film was released in the year 1989 and also starrer Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The film is known for its super hit tracks like 'My Name is Lakhan', and 'Tera Naam Liya' and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Soon after Jackie shared the snaps, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Dhina dhin dha ! What a blockbuster of a movie. I remember watching this movie 10 times at a stretch with my friends in Anupam Theatre, Goregaon East. The ceetes when "tera naam liya "comes were unbelievable. Childhood nostalgia came flooding back," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Wow Congratulations Jackie dada sir."

"Most epic movie," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming series 'The Night Manager' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from February 17, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Jackie, on the other hand, was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' along with actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor