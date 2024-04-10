Anil Kapoor Opens Up About How Wife Sunita Helped Him Financially During His Struggling Period

Anil kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor is one of the most adore couple 0f Bollywood industry. Even tough actor shares many photos of his family but haven't been that outspoken about his personal life. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor tied the knot on May 19, 1984. They have two daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and one son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Recently fighter actor shared about how his wife helped him during his financial crisis.

During recent media interaction with media anil kapoor said, “In my life, when I first met Sunita 50 years ago… When I met her, obviously, I was not doing very well financially. She would take care of a lot of things, and that’s how we shared the load. She stepped forward to share the load where money was concerned. It’s not only about doing household jobs."

He recalled the times when he couldn't afford certain things, but sunita used to get him without him telling her. He said, "Sometimes we’d go to a normal restaurant, sometimes we’d go to a slightly better restaurant when we were dating each other. Automatically, she knows that of course I don’t have the money to pay the bill. So, she quickly slips some money out of her bag, and before I can come to know, she’s already paid the bill.”

When Sonam teased her father by saying that her mother still pays the bills, the 67-year-old actor reacted and said that she was taking revenge and also added that partners should share each other's load in a relationship without making it obvious.