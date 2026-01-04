Anil Kapoor Secures Rights to His 2001 Cult Classic Nayak, Sparking Sequel Buzz

More than two decades after its release, Nayak is no longer just a film from megastar Anil Kapoor’s filmography, it is fast becoming part of his future endeavours. The 2001 political drama, that went on to achieve cult status, is now at the centre of fresh buzz. As per the source of Bollywood Hungama, Anil Kapoor has reportedly acquired the rights to Nayak, a move that could pave the way for a long-anticipated sequel.

Originally produced by A S Rathnam, the rights to Nayak were later held by producer Deepak Mukut. A source close to the development revealed, “Producer Deepak Mukut of Sanam Teri Kasam fame held the rights to Nayak. It is said that Anil Kapoor has bought the rights from him. He plans to hold the rights as it’s a film close to his heart. Also, he aspires to make a sequel to it. He is fully aware of the love he has garnered for the film over the years and believes that the subject of Nayak has tremendous potential for a second part.”

The film featured an ensemble cast including Rani Mukerji, the late Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Shivaji Satam and Neena Kulkarni. Pooja Batra appeared in a cameo, while Sushmita Sen made a special appearance in a song. While there has been no official confirmation of Nayak 2, the reported rights acquisition has reignited excitement among fans who have long championed the film. In an era where political narratives dominate public discourse and cinema increasingly mirrors real-world complexities, a sequel to Nayak could feel more timely, and more explosive, than ever before. Although Nayak was a commercial failure at the time of its theatrical release, it later gained significant popularity on television and has since become a cult classic.