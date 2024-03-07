Anil Kapoor sends abundance of love, warm wishes on his close friend Anupam Kher's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 : As actor Anupam Kher turned a year older today, wishes have been pouring in but the special one from his close friend is finally here. Anil Kapoor penned a sweet note for him.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared couple of pictures along with a note.

The note read, "Happy birthday, dearest Anupam! Sending you an abundance of love and warm wishes on your special day. Your journey into directing after 22 years is a testament to your passion and dedication. With your talent and vision, there's no doubt that your movie will be a great success, touching hearts and inspiring minds. Here's to you, to your incredible journey, and to many more beautiful moments ahead. #TanviTheGreat@anupampkher."

Anupam Kher is all set to don the director's hat once again in 'Tanvi The Great'. On the occasion of his birthday, he treated fans with an announcement of his new film.

As he promised on Wednesday that he has big surprise for his fans, Kher kept that and shared a video featuring himself and his mother Dulari Kher to share the exciting news.

Kher made his directorial debut with the 2002 film 'Om Jai Jagadish' starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

From working in Indian films for almost four decades to achieving global fame with several international projects, veteran actor Anupam Kher has always made his fans proud with his work. Whether it is a negative role or a comic role or an intense role, Kher has proved his versatility in different genres time and again.

Meanwhile, Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. He has also worked in acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency' and 'Signature' in his kitty.

