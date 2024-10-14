Anil Kapoor shares ‘effortless cool’ pictures of son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor from latest photoshoot

Mumbai, Oct 14 Actor Anil Kapoor on Monday took to his Instagram handle to share stylish photos of his actor son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor from his latest photoshoot.

In the posts, Harsh Varrdhan displayed a range of looks, from casual wear to denim ensembles, effortlessly setting major fashion goals for his followers.

Sharing the photos, Anil wrote in the caption, “Effortless? Always. Cool? Definitely. @harshvarrdhankapoor , doing his thing!.” The photos reveal Harsh Varrdhan in a chic t-shirt paired with white trousers, as well as a trendy denim jacket with matching jeans, showcasing his style.

The posts garnered enthusiastic responses not only from fans but also from family and friends in the industry.

Celebrities like Shanaya Kapoor reacted with heart and fire emojis, while Sonam Kapoor commented, “So handsome,” and Anshula Kapoor expressed her love for his look, saying, “Love this.”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his acting debut in the romantic drama “Mirzya,” released on October 7, 2016, where he starred opposite Saiyami Kher. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and earned him critical acclaim.

He has since taken on roles in action films like “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero” and “Thar.”

Before stepping into acting, he worked as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's film “Bombay Velvet” in 2015. Anil Kapoor, with a career spanning over 40 years and over 100 films, has established himself as a veteran actor in the industry.

His illustrious career has earned him multiple accolades, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards. Anil will next be seen in the upcoming action drama "Subedaar", which will be directed by Suresh Triveni. He was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial "Animal." The 2023 released movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. In the revenge drama, Anil played Ranbir's father and the movie did exceptionally well at the box office.

